Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $14.66 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $806.22. 2,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $731.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $812.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

