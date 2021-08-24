Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $15.72 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 21,167.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,560,000 after purchasing an additional 705,942 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.44. 99,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

