Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $18.22 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,118 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $655.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,465. The company has a market cap of $312.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $658.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.