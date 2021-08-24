Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $18.47 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.19. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $334.88. The company has a market cap of $211.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

