Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2,141.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of RingCentral worth $16,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $6,047,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 477.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,476 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $57,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,158 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

Shares of RNG traded up $5.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.77. 3,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,092. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -171.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

