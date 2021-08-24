Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $9.67 Million in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMFL. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 507.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 208,081 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,644.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares during the last quarter.

OMFL stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. 1,271,846 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65.

