Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 27,689 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,839,865. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.92. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

