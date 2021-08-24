Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 3,523 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after purchasing an additional 114,771 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.33. 199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,068. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

