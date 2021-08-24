Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

