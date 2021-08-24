Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 352,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Coastal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,464,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 114.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,902. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

