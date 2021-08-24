Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 352,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Coastal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,464,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 114.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CCB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,902. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
Coastal Financial Profile
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
Further Reading: Operating Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB).
Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.