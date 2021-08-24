Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 price target on Britvic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

