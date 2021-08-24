Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded by Truist

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
BNL opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.51.
In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,960 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,556 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
