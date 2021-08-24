Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded by Truist

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

BNL opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.51.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,960 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,556 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

