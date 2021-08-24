Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $939.12 Million

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce sales of $939.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $935.10 million and the highest is $948.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $788.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.