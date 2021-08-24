Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $939.12 Million

Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce sales of $939.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $935.10 million and the highest is $948.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $788.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

