Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $762.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report $762.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.90 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $623.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,216,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,390,000 after buying an additional 37,905 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $433.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.43. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $444.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.