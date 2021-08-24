Brokerages Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYPS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MYPS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 461,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,360. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

