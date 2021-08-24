Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report $31.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $20.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $126.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 611,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 145,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $333.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

