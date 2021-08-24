Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report sales of $6.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.91 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.01 billion to $27.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.95 billion to $28.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,360. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

