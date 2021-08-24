Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $208.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.50 million to $208.91 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $313.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $866.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $922.68 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of VRNT opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after buying an additional 642,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 165.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after buying an additional 516,900 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.