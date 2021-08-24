Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Raised by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 2.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,559,000 after acquiring an additional 910,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,405. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

