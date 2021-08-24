Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.59 and last traded at C$54.35. Approximately 35,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 73,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.12.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

