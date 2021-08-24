Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.59 and last traded at C$54.35. Approximately 35,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 73,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.12.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.76.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
