Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Brunswick by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 3.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $101.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

