BTIG Research Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $509.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $460.00 to $509.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.50.

PANW stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $4,385,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

