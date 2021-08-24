Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Insider Sells $497,600.00 in Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. 38,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,592. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $51,128,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $327,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 157.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 93,040 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $23,826,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

