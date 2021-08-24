Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

BVRDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.95. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

