Burency (BUY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.62 Million

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market cap of $14.03 million and $4.62 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burency has traded up 70.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Burency alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00787916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00096969 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . The official website for Burency is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.