Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. On average, analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNR opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of -2.12. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 12,960.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

