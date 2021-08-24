Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) COO Sells $837,297.30 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $837,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Perri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Perri sold 151,417 shares of Butterfly Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 3,178,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,161. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. On average, equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,361,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,969,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

