ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $49,883.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00124513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00154507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.12 or 0.99927104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.71 or 0.00991769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.39 or 0.06593130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.