Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.0804 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $116.83 million and approximately $34.75 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00367194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,699,854,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,569,444 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

