Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Sells $817,820.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might sold 397 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,060.00, for a total value of $817,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas O. Might also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cable One alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total value of $2,419,884.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96.

CABO traded down $14.82 on Tuesday, reaching $2,024.61. 15,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,926.62. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.