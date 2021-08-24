Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might Sells 794 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might sold 794 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,045.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas O. Might also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cable One alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total transaction of $2,419,884.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $14.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,024.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,029. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,926.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Cable One by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.