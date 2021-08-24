Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Cabot has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of CBT opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.56.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

