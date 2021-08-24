Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman Sells 1,409 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $219,606.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94.

On Monday, August 2nd, Aneel Zaman sold 32 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $4,738.88.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $159.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 514,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

