CaixaPay Market Capitalization Reaches $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00124291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00156483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.48 or 0.99950635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.00994500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.10 or 0.06701086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

