Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) versus agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Critical Review

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for agilon health and Caladrius Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

agilon health currently has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 883.61%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than agilon health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares agilon health and Caladrius Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 11.47 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -0.90

Caladrius Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A -34.46% -32.53%

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

