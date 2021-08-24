Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce $279.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $280.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $270.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.70 million, a PE ratio of 189.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

