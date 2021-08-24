Caleres (CAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAL stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $908.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAL. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

