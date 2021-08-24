Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,502 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Callaway Golf worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE ELY opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.