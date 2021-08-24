Callon Petroleum (CPE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE):

8/23/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

7/13/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $49.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CPE stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

