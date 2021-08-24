Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 8,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,533,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

