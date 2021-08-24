Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,382,000 after buying an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Campbell Soup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

