Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.98

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.98 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 48636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

