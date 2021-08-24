Canaccord Genuity Lowers Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$1.75

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESVIF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.02.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

