Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

LON:DMTR traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.58 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 169,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,052. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £14.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. Deepmatter Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.16 ($0.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.66.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

