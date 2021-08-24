Canaccord Genuity Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$1.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ESI. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.07.

Shares of ESI stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

