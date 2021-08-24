Canaccord Genuity Trims Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Target Price to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

