Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 6.3%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $36.24. Approximately 8,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,327,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 180,954.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

