Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$34.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

