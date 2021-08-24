Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 106,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 143,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

CTLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $716.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

