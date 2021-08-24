CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.93.

DBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE DBM traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.69. 360,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,564. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$579.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

